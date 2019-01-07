Explore the Crown Jewels at Marlipins Museum in Shoreham with first of 2019 winter talks

Delve into the Crown Jewels at the Marlipins Museum in Shoreham with the first talk in the winter season.

Pat Kingshott, who worked at the Tower of London for ten years, will guide people through the magnificent collection in her illustrated talk on Friday.

Alan and Pat Kingshott at the Tower of London

She soon learned the history of this precious collection and was quickly promoted to senior warden due to her extensive knowledge on the subject.

Pat and her husband Alan, who was chief yeoman warder, retired to Lancing and they are much in demand, giving presentations about their experiences working in the Tower of London.

Alan gave 19 years of personal service to the Queen as a beefeater and became a Member of the Royal Victorian Order after being named on the 2017 New Year’s honours list.

He and Pat now enjoy pursuing their other interests, including gardening and ballroom dancing.

Liza McKinney, from Friends of Marlipins Museum, said: “Our first talk in the season is a great subject, with great illustrations of the Crown Jewels, housed under lock and key in the Tower of London.”

The talk is on Friday, January 11, at 12.30pm. Entrance to the exhibition room is via the side door in Middle Street, just off High Street, Shoreham. The price is £3 for members of the Friends of Marlipins Museum and £4 for non-members.

Lancing beefeater receives New Year’s honour

Meet Bruno, the cat taking the internet by storm with his antics in Worthing

Care for Veterans seeks runners to join Heroic One Hundred for Worthing 10k