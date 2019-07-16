Win tickets to Brighton's celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing

Three pairs of tickets up for grabs...

Three pairs of tickets are up for grabs in a competition which will take you to the heart of Brighton Dome’s celebration of the official anniversary of the Apollo moon landings.

A spokesman said: “Fifty years ago, on July 20 1969, Neil A Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin marked a major milestone in scientific history as 600 million people watched them take mankind’s first steps on the moon.

“The phenomenal Apollo 11 mission represented the US accomplishment of a seemingly impossible goal and positioned them at the forefront of scientific and technological achievement.”

Brighton will be marking the anniversary with Icebreaker: Apollo on Sunday, July 21 at 7.30pm.

To win a pair of tickets, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting Icebreaker in the subject line. Entries to be received by midnight on July 18. Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed. The prize is being offered by Brighton Dome.

“Icebreaker perform their multi-media reworking of Brian Eno’s Apollo album alongside works from eclectic ground-breaking composers.

“Featuring pedal steel guitarist BJ Cole, film from Al Reinert’s documentary about the Apollo space missions, For All Mankind, and music by Brian Eno, Roger Eno and Daniel Lanois, Icebreaker’s piece captures the excitement and awe of the time. Widely regarded as Eno’s most significant work, the music matches the beauty and tranquillity of the moon with the dizzying scale of the feat of engineering involved. Deep synth rumblings mimic the rocket launch whilst string harmonics add an eerie sense of anticipation.

“The programme is completed by new versions of tracks by Anna Meredith and electronic artist JLin, a rare chance to hear Gavin Bryars’s The Archangel Trip, and Icebreaker’s exclusive version of Scott Walker’s Epizootics, featuring Walker’s own voice.”