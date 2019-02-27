Beeding and Bramber talk on new Truleigh Hill Landscape Project

Beeding and Bramber Local History Society will be reviewing the past year at its annual meeting next week.

The group will be at the Village Hall, High Street, Upper Beeding, on Wednesday, March 6, at 7.45pm.

Truleigh Hill, a high point on the South Downs, in the snow. Picture: Steve Cobb 13110767x

Following the annual meeting, which will be very brief, Phil Paulo will be giving a talk about the South Downs National Park Authority’s new landscape project for Truleigh Hill.

Click here for more information: Have your say on the future of Truleigh Hill and help safeguard this special part of the South Downs National Park

Coffee will be available before the meeting starts and in the interval. All are welcome, non-members £3.

Fundraising focus for Worthing and Washington team, the largest Parkinson’s UK support group in the country

Worthing and Washington support group celebrates Parkinson’s UK big birthday

Crowdfunding bid for Lancing sail training vessel as Shoreham mooring falls through