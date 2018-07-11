Frances Knight exhibition in Chichester

Arundel-based contemporary landscape painter Frances Knight will present an exhibition of large landscape paintings in the foyer of the Oxmarket Gallery, Chichester, from July 17-29. The exhibition is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 4.30pm.

Working exclusively in oils, Frances likes to paint outside directly from nature, exploring the effects of light, colour and structure on the landscape. Interested in the interplay between abstraction and representation, she works on larger paintings from these studies once back in the studio, seeking to express – she says – an inner dialogue between subjective experience and objective reality.

“I am not so much interested in rendering the surface qualities of a landscape but in conveying the underlying structure, colour and atmosphere. I like to explore the interaction between the abstract qualities of the two-dimensional painted surface with the illusion of space.”

Upcoming events include Light and Space, a solo exhibition as part of the Arundel Gallery Trail, August 18-28, and a series of open studio days and classes at The Victoria Institute in Arundel.

