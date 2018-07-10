East Grinstead artists converge on Chichester

Example on Tour brings a group of eight East Grinstead artists to Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery from Tuesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 15.

Taking part are Harriet Brigdale, Hannah Buckley, Annie Burrows, Susan Dodds, Sheri Gee, Helen Stone, Renate Wilbraham and Jackie Watkins.

Spokeswoman Hannah Buckley said: “Art is always a conversation, sparking a connection between maker and viewer. After all, we all love those artworks that speak to us.

“Example on Tour will be the first time the artists have all shown together outside their home town and we are thrilled to be in the beautiful, vibrant city of Chichester.

“The Example on Tour show draws on the diverse approaches within the group including print-making, collage, painting, drawing, papercuts, textiles and stitch. With subject matter equally broad, we hope the pieces will speak to a wide range of audiences too. All artworks are for sale.”

As for how it all came together, Hannah added: “Seven years ago, a handful of contemporary artists in East Grinstead decided to form a group so they could talk creatively about the things that inspire them and encourage one another and the wider community to find more space in their lives – and the town – for the visual arts. Since then, we have created several big, well-received community projects including a bold subway mural, a response project with the town’s museum which also involved local school children and Townscape, an art trail that took the visual arts out to the people of East Grinstead through pop-up gallery spaces across the town.”

