Birthday afternoon celebrates Dinkie, queen of the dance

Queen of the dance Dinkie Flowers will be celebrated at a special birthday event in Shoreham.

Dinkie, whose stage name was Dinkie Stapleton, was an international ice skater and went on to set up the Dinkie Flowers Stage School at the Shoreham Centre.

Dinkie will be 97 on May 7 this year and an afternoon with the ‘queen’ has been organised at the Pond Road centre on May 12, from 1pm to 5pm.

A Holiday on Ice skater for eight years, Dinkie went to Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London and the Doris Isaacs School of Dance.

She went on to perform as a soloist skater all over the world.

Dinkie appeared in Puss in Boots on Ice in 1952, Tom Arnold’s Ice Revue in 1954 and other ice shows, including Dick Whittington.

Dinkie also appeared with Wick Theatre Company in The Boy Friend at the Barn Theatre, Southwick, in 1973.

In 1974, she choreographed the world première of an opera by astronomer Patrick Moore, entitled Perseus and Andromeda, at Shoreham Community Centre and went on to choreograph many shows for Shoreham Light Opera Company.

At her stage school, Dinkie has taught dance for the last 50 years and she continues to run it to this day.

Lesley Tomlinson, who is organising the celebratory afternoon, said: “Children of all ages were always welcome and she has staged shows at Shoreham Community Centre and in local rest homes to bring a little sunshine into people’s lives.

“We would like to make this afternoon a reunion of Dinkie’s students and friends, to help her celebrate her birthday and the contribution that she has made to our community.

“It will be a great opportunity to come along and see a display of memorabilia, programmes and photographs of just some of the shows that she has put on, and for old friends to meet up again with Dinkie and other members of the casts of her shows.”

Live entertainment will be provided by pupils of Dinkie’s stage school and a bumper raffle will be held, with proceeds being donated to Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Tickets are £7 for adults, £3.50 for under-tens, to include a cream tea and entertainment. A cash bar will also be available.

Book tickets at the Shoreham Centre or call Lesley Tomlinson on 07966394986 for more information.