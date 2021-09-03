Steyning Jazz Club welcomes jazz pianist Peter Godfrey and friends

Peter Godfrey

Chairman Colin Jilks said: “Over the years Peter has played with the very best in the business, from The Original Society Syncopators, led by Megs Etherington in the 1980s, to Brian Cotton’s Cotton Club Jazzmen and the Sussex Jazz Kings in the 1990s.

“He has been accompanist for numerous visiting American jazzmen including: Buddy Tate and Al Grey (ex-Count Basie Orchestra), Willie Cook (ex-Duke Ellington) and Al Casey (ex-Fats Waller guitarist).

“Peter began playing in an off-shoot of a school jazz band, the Down South Seven, at the age of 16 and will be playing the Steyning Steinway for us accompanying the well-known Andy Woon, on cornet and trumpet, and Tony Carter on reeds, best known for his work with the Big Chris Barber Band.

“Bassist Paul Whitten completes the rhythm section together with drummer John Muxlow who, along with Peter, Andy and Tony, has played frequently with The Harry Strutters Hot Rhythm Orchestra. This is an exciting line-up promising much swing and rhythm from the 1930s to the 1950s.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning, BN44 3XZ 8pm. Doors open 7.15pm. Information from Colin Jilks on 01903 810395.

“We still have some limitation on audience numbers so please book with our secretary Janet on email [email protected]