Worthing young guns lift Harlequins Land Rover Cup

Worthing Rugby Club’s under-12 team went unbeaten on their way to being crowned Harlequins Land Rover Cup champions.

It was just reward for a talented group of prospects who made their way up to London, taking part in the national competition.

And an unforgettable experience of taking to the field at Twickenham during the Gallagher Premiership final now awaits them.

The initial challenge was three pool games. Thereafter and results dependent, the chance of playing in a semi-final before battling it out for the cup.

Worthing rose to the challenge, defeating Winchester, Slough & Farnham Royal together with Sutton & Epsom in the pool stages to ensure they progressed.

A mighty impressive opening three matches saw Worthing breeze to the last four without conceding a try.

Worthing's under-12 team

Warlingham were Worthing’s semi-final opponents. The defence had still not been passed and a passage to the final was clinched.

Now Farnham A stood between Worthing and the Land Rover Cup.

With cheering families on the sidelines, Worthing were 3-0 winners in the final to lift the title.

All of the youngsters will hope this is a small step onto much bigger things.

