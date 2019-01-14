Worthing Raiders 'not good enough' as winning run comes to an end

Jody Levett claimed Clifton simply ‘wanted it more’ after Worthing Raiders’ failed in a bid to make it four successive National 2 South victories.

Raiders were well below their best and were beaten 49-29 in their opening match at Roundstone Lane in 2019.

Clifton were clinical and recorded seven tries on the way to victory.

Although head coach Levett was unimpressed at the level shown by Raiders.

He said: “We were obviously disappointed to lose at home and concede 49 points.

“We were not good enough in either attack or defence and Clifton simply wanted it more and played accordingly.

Action from Worthing Raiders' clash with Clifton. Picture: Stephen Goodger

“Despite scoring three tries in the first half, we created very little Conceding two tries in three minutes before half time was not acceptable and showed a lack of concentration. To then concede immediately after the interval was really poor and meant it would be an uphill struggle.”

Despite the defeat Raiders remain eighth in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to second from bottom Birmingham and Solihull.

Levett now hopes Worthing can quickly brush off the Clifton loss.

But does understand how hard his team will have to work in order to come away from Birmingham with points.

He added: “As a group they were very disappointed with the performance and spoke positively about how we will move forward after Clifton.

“Birmingham will be very tough, as it was when we played them at home. They are a robust team and fighting for their survival. We will need to ensure we are perfuming at the level we know we can. If we do this, then I am certain we can come away with a result.”

