Levett targets home win after ‘positive’ display

Jody Levett has every hope his Worthing Raiders squad can return to winning ways in the National 2 South on Saturday.

A run of daunting fixtures - where they’ve faced each of the current top-five in as many matches to start 2018 - was brought to an end as they were beaten 29-12 at leaders Cinderford last weekend.

Cinderford - who were decimated by injury going into the match - proved too strong, bringing up a century of points so far this season with victory.

However with each of the current top-five teams in the division now played twice this season, Raiders head coach Levett is looking for a strong end to the campaign.

Worthing welcome seventh-placed Bury St Edmunds to Roundstone Lane and will be targeting just a second win of the year.

“We now move into the last nine games of the season, with four being at home and five away, finishing with back-to-back away games,” Levett said.

“Bury St Edmunds will not come to us to lie down as they will be looking to progress up the table. However after the last few performances, especially Saturday where we showed some outstanding resilience, we will go into Saturday’s game with confidence knowing we are capable of putting in a strong performance and a home win.”

Cinderford only managed to score a crucial fourth try - ensuring a bonus-point - 12 minutes into second half stoppage-time in Raiders’ defeat last time out.

Worthing returned home without anything to show for their efforts, something which Levett felt was unjust.

He added: “It was a really positive afternoon, despite the fact we came away without any points. In all honesty they probably deserved their four tries, however, we certainly deserved a point too.

“So although positive, it was tinged with a little frustration. They (Cinderford) scored after 12 minutes of stoppage-time.

“We were a matter of inches away from scoring in the last minute, which would have made the score 24-19. Instead of 12 minutes later it being 29-12.”

With no games against any of the current top five teams to come in any of their final nine matches of the season, Levett is looking for a strong end to the campaign.

Raiders’ head coach feels such a testing run of fixtures to start 2018 will stand them in good stead.

“A tough run of fixtures has seen us play the top five back-to-back, with three of them being away, it was a testing time. However I believe we have come out in a much better place rugby-wise and as a squad of players.”

