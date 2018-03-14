Levett rues Raiders' 'missed opportunity'

Jody Levett was left to rue Worthing Raiders’ missed opportunity on Saturday.

Raiders put in a below-par performance as they suffered a surprise 29-14 defeat at National 2 South basement boys Broadstreet.

Worthing head coach Levett felt his side were not at the races for large periods and got what they deserved on the day.

It was a first fixture in three weeks for ninth-placed Raiders, who would have moved back into the top half with a win as place-above Tonbridge Juddians were beaten.

As it was, Worthing came away from Broadstreet with nothing.

Levett said: “It was an opportunity missed in all honesty.

“We probably didn’t deserve anything from the game. Despite having a number of chances to secure a losing bonus point and indeed potentially push for a win, we were not accurate enough to do so.

“All credit to Broadstreet, they managed the game and conditions very well.

“They had a simple and effective game plan which we didn’t respond to well enough or indeed soon enough. We were way below the intensity we know we can reach and need to play at, it was a case of not being at the races for large periods of the match.”

Raiders ended a three-week wait for a fixture when they got things going at Broadstreet.

Worthing’s last game came way back on February 17, when they were beaten at Tonbridge Juddians. A week’s break last month was then followed by a fixture postponement at Roundstone Lane but Levett refused to use that as an excuse.

“It certainly didn’t help (going so long without a game) but Broadstreet were in the same boat, so that cannot be an excuse,” Levett added.

“Every team has had disruption to training and playing over the last few weeks and it would be easy to use that as a reason. However we need to be honest and work hard, which the players will do this week at training ready to put it right this coming weekend.”

Raiders now turn their attention to Saturday’s clash with Canterbury in what will be their first game at Roundstone Lane in just over a month.

On the back of such a poor result, Levett wants to see a response. He said: “With two games left going into the Easter break it is important to build momentum, ready for what will be a tough last few games. We face three teams battling for survival in those four.”