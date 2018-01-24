Levett looking forward to Taunton Titans test

Worthing Raiders head coach Jody Levett is eyeing up a revenge job on Taunton Titans this Saturday.

Raiders - who beat Taunton at home as they went on to secure their National 2 South status on the final day of last season - were sent crashing to a heavy 81-14 defeat at the hands of Titans in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign.

Worthing failed to pick up a four try bonus-point for just the fourth time this season as they fell 50-10 at second-placed Chinnor on Saturday.

In the two meetings with Chinnor this campaign, Raiders only managed to muster four tries overall but Levett now wants a response when they entertain Taunton this weekend.

Titans are on the back of an away defeat so Worthing head coach Levett is aware high-flying Titans will be out to put things right as well.

“We are looking forward to Taunton at home, we beat them at home last year,” Levett said.

“They’ll have had back-to-back away games when they come to us, losing heavily at Redruth last Saturday. Both teams will be looking to bounce back as quickly as possible.”

Raiders failed to build on an impressive home win over Redruth as they were beaten at promotion-chasing Chinnor last time out.

A final scoreline of 50-10 does not tell the whole story as Worthing got back to 14-10 just after the interval.

Second-placed Chinnor scored a couple of quick tries after Raiders were back to within four points, showcasing the quality they have.

Levett added: “The first 50 minutes were extremely competitive, with us scoring first in the second half to go 10-14 at two tries each.

“However, we made a couple of errors which allowed Chinnor into the game. Once they had secured their bonus-point, they were able to throw caution to the wind.

“With them scoring two late tries - one right at the death - the scoreline flattered them a little bit.”

Chinnor included ten former Championship players in their squad for the meeting with Worthing.

Raiders included four players under the age of 20 from the start, with Levett believing the future is looking bright.

He added: “Away fixtures are never easy in this league - you only have to look at the results from this weekend - so away to Chinnor was always going to be a tough ask.

“They selected an extremely experienced squad against us, with ten ex-Championship players in the starting XV, which is a compliment to where we are currently as a team.

“Our ambitions are currently a lot different to that of Chinnor’s. However, with three 19-year-olds in the pack and one in the backs, the future is certainly looking bright.

“It was great to see Michael Dingle in the second row, scoring his first-ever National League try in the defeat at Chinnor.

“Michael (Dingle) is Worthing through and through, having played at the club since he was a mini, so we were delighted for him to get a try.”