Worthing Thunder unfazed by losing chance to host trophy final

Zaire Taylor was one of the stars of the show as Worthing Thunder staged an event and friendly in place of hosting the L Lynch Trophy

Worthing Thunder put the disappointment of missing out on hosting the L Lynch Trophy final by tipping off 2022 with a friendly against Bognor.

They’d been due to host the final but it was switched to Sheffield to aid the two northern sides involved.

Instead Thunder staged a Sussex coastal derby which produced a fun-packed afternoon watched by around 300 supporters.

It began with a basketball camp for youngsters run by Thunder legend Zaire Taylor.

The Bognor match gave Thunder a chance to show off their moves and although the result was never in doubt it gave people plenty of enjoyment. Thunder predictably came out convincing winners – 108-62 the score.

Bognor had several ex Thunder players in their ranks, like Luke Attfield, John Bailey, Ian Marshall and Joe Carter, and provided good opposition.

Nineteen three-pointers hit the basket from Thunder including 7seven from Taylor and five from Jarred Dixon.

All squad members scored including junior Kai Nichols who hit ten points on his debut and looks a fine prospect.

Thunder co-owner Sara Jenner said: “With the disappointment of not hosting the final we decided Thunder supporters needed a fun-packed day to get the second half of the season started. Everyone seemed to go home happy”. We had nearly 300 there so it shows the enthusiasm for basketball in the town!”