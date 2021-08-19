Thunder line up pre-season fun for basketball fans
Worthing Thunder have released details of two big pre-season events they are hosting at Worthing Leisure Centre.
Worthing Thunder have released details of two big pre-season events they are hosting at Worthing Leisure Centre.
On Saturday, September 4, it’s Thunder Madness - a chance to meet the players and take part in a three-point shoot out, a dunk contest, mini competitions and there will be other interaction with the fans, followed by a game which will be between Team Ishmael and Team Zaire
On the weekend of September 11 and 12, Thunder host the first ever Taylor Classic tournament.
They welcome Reading Rockets, London Lions 2 and Thames Valley Cavaliers to the Thunderdome to compete for the pre season tournament
On the Saturday the first game will be 11.30am, which will be Thames Valley v Reading, with the second game at 2.30pm, Thunder vs London Lions 2.
On the Sunday at 2.30 the two losing sides from Saturday face off, then Saturdy’s winners take wach other in the final at 5pm.