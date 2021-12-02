The Worthing sports club that keeps producing internationals...

Liv Henderson

Liv Henderson will head to Hungary with the GB women’s squad to play in the Danube League against teams from Romania, Slovakia, Serbia, Hungary and Croatia.

It will be her second appearance for GB in the competition, having made her debut in the first round in September in Becej, Serbia.

Henderson is studying at Manchester University and plays for the Manchester ladies team who top the British Water Polo League, but will be back training with Worthing during her holidays.

Ben Alcorn

Ben Alcorn, who started in the Worthing junior programme at the old Aquarena and plays in goal, has been part of the squad for many years and was in the England men’s team in the EU nations competition in Brno in the Czech Republic last weekend.

Alcorn was involved in all four games as England lost to Ukraine, Lithuania and Belgium before beating Wales.

Alcorn’s selection was hugely well deserved after playing at the top level in the UK for many years.

Henderson and Alcorn complete the ‘full set’ of selections for Worthing members for the national teams throughout this year.

Jamie Bond was in the GB under-17 boys squad in the European Championships qualifiers while Caitlin Silk played for GB under-17 girls at the European Championships in Croatia.