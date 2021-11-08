Shortlist for prestigious 2021 Sport Sussex Awards revealed

Kriss Akabusi at the Sussex Sports Awards 2019. Picture courtesy of Active Sussex

The annual event has historically been a spectacular black-tie affair, held on the last Friday of November, but in 2020, with the restrictions around the outbreak of Covid-19, the Awards were celebrated virtually on social media.

This year Active Sussex is delighted to be bringing back the in-person event once again, albeit on a smaller, more intimate scale, awarding those who have gone the extra mile in the sport sector as well as high-achieving individuals and teams over the past year.

The evening will take place on Thursday, November 25, where the winners of the five coveted awards will be announced.

Sadie Mason MBE, Active Sussex chief executive, said: "We were blown away by the quality of the nominations that we received for this year’s Sussex Sports Awards.

"The amount of dedication and passion for getting people active that we have seen across the county – particularly since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic – has been extraordinary.

"We are pleased to be bringing back our Sussex Sports Awards in person again for 2021, shining a spotlight on some of those dedicated groups and individuals who have really made a difference. I wish all the finalists the very best of luck!"

The full Sussex Sports Awards 2021 shortlist of finalists is:

Community Engagement Award

Brighton Yoga Foundation

Defiant Sports

Albion in the Community

Rix & Kay Solicitors LLP Inclusion & Diversity Award

Cycall Worthing

Defiant Sports

Crawley Eagles Cricket Club

Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award

Dr Nicola Tweedie (Affinity Rowing Club)

Paul Showell (Southwater Junior Academy, Southwater Royals Football Club and On the Ball)

Dan Barfoot (Up-Grade Training & Therapy)

Sports Personality of the Year

Georgia Adams (Cricket)

Katie-George Dunlevy (Cycling)

Daphne Belt (Ironman)

Volunteer of the Year

Semeena Khan (Crawley Run Crew)

Wayne Poulter (Lancing Football Club)

Claire Bennett (Seaford Town Football Club)