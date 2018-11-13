Worthing Thunder's Jorge Ebanks reveals what is still missing

Worthing Thunder guard Jorge Ebanks believes that team chemistry is still not where it needs to be, despite his team having tasted defeat just once in all competitions.

Last week’s narrow loss on the road to the Solent Kestrels was Worthing’s only blemish this season, having won their other nine encounters, which includes advancing to the National Trophy semi-finals and the last eight of the National Cup.

The latest win was a relatively easy 104-86 success over basement side Essex Leopards on Saturday.

Ebanks, one of the survivors from last term, re-joined the club just under a month ago, feels that the new additions to the team, plus Tom Ward now back and able to play full-time will go a long way to improving that chemistry.

Ebanks said: “We have a solid group this year. Having Tom Ward full-time is a big difference especially on the road. Alex is a good player that is tough inside and offensively does everything.

“The chemistry isn’t where we want it to be but like everything it’s a work in progress as the season is long and it will get there.”

However, the chemistry was there though against newly promoted Leopards side as Thunder took a double-digit lead early in the opening quarter and never looked back.

Ebanks said: “We locked in on our defence this week in training to see how we can improve on that side of the ball. And just talk about our defensive efforts.”

Zaire Taylor exploded for 38 points and seven rebounds to lead Thunder as they moved to second place with a 6-1 record.

Solent Kestrels remain at the summit of the National League, division 1 table by beating Derby Trailblazers 89-56.

Sussex Bears dropped to 2-3 in National League, division 2 following a 72-59 loss away to Westminster Warriors.

Bears were undone in the first quarter as Warriors raced out of the blocks, leading 23-12 after the first period.

The Lancing-based side fought back to make a game of it, but second placed Westminster kept Bears at bay.

Joe Carter led Sussex with 17 points.