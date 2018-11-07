Worthing Thunder player-coach: 'I feel that this loss will re-focus the team as it highlights the competition there is within the league'

A lack of rest was a heavy factor in Worthing Thunder’s unbeaten start coming to a sudden halt last weekend.

Worthing were made to work hard for their 89-75 win at Bradford Dragons on Saturday, which was followed with a 77-67 defeat to Solent Kestrels in Eastleigh on Sunday.

The fatigue though was heavily noticeable in the loss to Solent, with Thunder players arriving back from Bradford at 2am, leaving them with little sleep before the top-of-the-table clash in Southampton that tipped-off at 12:30pm.

As a result, Worthing shot just 34 percent from the field with many of the players struggling in the latter stages, allowing Solent to pull away.

Thunder player-coach, Josh Goddard, said: “The loss to Solent is partially down to the large amount of travelling we had done the previous day, however we didn’t control the game as much as we needed to during the third quarter which was when Solent had the momentum switch and regained the lead."

Solent, like Worthing, also played a double-header, but both games were at home.

They comfortably saw-off winless Manchester Magic, 89-49 the night before the visit of Worthing.

Goddard added: “In hindsight, I feel that this loss will re-focus the team as it highlights the competition there is within the league and the need for us to keep working hard in practice.”

For the first time in three weeks, Thunder will have the luxury of the one game this weekend, when they host Essex Leopards, who are still searching for their first win in their first season back in the National League, division 1.

Goddard said: “Having just the one game this week is a joy to the team as we’ve had a few double header weekends recently and will give the guys the time they deserve to spend with family and relaxing.

“Regarding the Leopards, their league record doesn’t appear troubling however they have a good roster that given their chances will do anything to succeed.”

The game tips-off at 7:30pm on Saturday at the Worthing Leisure Centre.