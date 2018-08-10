William wins title... tennis sessions on offer

William Taunton put in a fine performance to win the recent 14-and-under open tournament held at West Worthing Tennis Club.

Young William, 12, proved too strong for some opponents two years his senior.

After overcoming Hampshire and IOW member Jack Curtis (7-6, 6-1) to book a place in the final, William saw off home player Darcy Pycroft (6-1, 6-2) to win the title.

William teamed up with West Worthing’s George Naunton to win the 14-and-under doubles crown.

Arundel Tennis Club are offering coach-led sessions for eight to 16 year olds this summer.

The four-day programme, running from Monday, August 20 till August 24, will take place from 10am to 4pm on each day.

For more information contact Colin Piper 07767 815722.

