Momentum building at Shaun Brown Boxing Academy

Shaun Brown Academy boxers Ben Barnes and Jaidan Wyatt were both in action at the West Kingsdown Boxing Club show in Kent as the momentum at the Lancing-based club continues to gather pace.

The club now boast 11 carded ABA boxers with others on the conveyor belt.

Ben, 15, representing the club for the first time, boxed Ben Baker of Kent Gloves in a hard-fought skills bout which was worthy of many of the competitive bouts that followed.

Ben, who will be in action this weekend, enjoyed greater success the longer the bout progressed.

Jaidan, 12, met home fighter Joe Lee and progressively went through the gears, finishing strongly to cap another impressive outing. Coach Stuart Smith said: “Both boxers did the club proud with solid performances. The future looking bright with potentially nine bouts scheduled over the next fortnight.”

Have you read?

Worthing United no closer to naming new manager



West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper House hopes loan spell will help earn new professional contract



Brighton striker Glenn Murray praises hospital staff after head injury