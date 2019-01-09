Ham Manor Golf Club raises ‘incredible total’ for St Barnabas House hospice

Golfers have raised near £12,000 for St Barnabas House hospice after nominating it as their charity for the year.

Ham Manor Golf Club in Angmering has presented a cheque for £11,921.02 to the Worthing hospice following a busy year of concerts, quizzes, race nights, golf charity days, raffles, coffee mornings and competitions.

Jim Miller and Jill Howell, right, present the cheque to Patricia Woolgar at St Barnabas House

Accepting the cheque, Patricia Woolgar, chairman of trustees, said it was an incredible total.

The fundraising activities were led by Jim Miller and Jill Howell, who were the men’s and ladies’ captains for the year.

Jim said: “We chose to raise money for the Hospice at Home service provided by St Barnabas House, our local hospice, as both Jill and I have had family and friends cared for by the compassionate nurses of St Barnabas, who have given great comfort at a very difficult time.”

The money raised is enough to allow 80 patients to benefit from a whole day’s care in their own homes from the Hospice at Home team.

Mary Bye, community fundraiser at St Barnabas House, said: “It’s been a delight to work with Jim and Jill over the past year. Thank you to everyone at Ham Manor for raising such a wonderful total which will make a real difference to the lives of local people.”

St Barnabas House will be hosting a golf day at Ham Manor on September 23, 2019. Register a team of four for £300 by contacting Mary Bye at St Barnabas House on 01903 706324 or email mary.bye@stbh.org.uk

