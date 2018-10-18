Floyd Mayweather, Wayne Rooney and Nathan Hughes - the sport round-up

Floyd Mayweather called for UFC’s Khabib Nurmagomedov to “come to my world” to tempt the Russian into the boxing ring for a dust-up which the American believes could earn him 200million US dollars (£152.6million).

Mayweather says his share could double what he earned from a showdown with Conor McGregor in 2017. Nurmagomedov beat McGregor in mixed martial arts in Las Vegas last weekend before calling out Mayweather, who says the fight must take place in the Nevada city. “Oh, we fighting. He called me out. So, he gotta come to my world,” Mayweather, 41, told TMZ Sports.

Wayne Rooney rolled back the years as his stunning 30-yard free-kick earned DC United a 1-0 home win over Toronto. The former England captain bent a glorious effort over the wall and into the top corner in the 18th minute, his 10th goal of the Major League Soccer season. Victory strengthened United’s hold on a play-off spot in the Eastern Conference.

Wasps number eight Nathan Hughes has been banned for six weeks and will miss all three of England’s four autumn Tests, the Rugby Football Union has announced. Hughes’ disciplinary hearing - following his citing for punching during a Gallagher Premiership game against Gloucester on October 6 - was adjourned after the forward tweeted during the initial sitting. Hughes tweeted “what a joke” on October 10 and apparently deleted his Twitter account during Wednesday evening’s sitting, where the verdict was passed. A two-week sanction for the tweet will run concurrently with the suspension for striking an opponent.