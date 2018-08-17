Finals held for popular putting competition

The popular Worthing Open Putting Championship held its annual finals day earlier this month

Now in its tenth year, the last three of which the final has been held at Marine Gardens, the event is now proving hugely popular amongst all aspiring flat stick golfers.

This year with lightening fast green, accentuating every slope and subtle borrow, the scoring was excellent. The top 40 qualifiers contested the final culminating in a exciting finish, with one shot separating the men’s winner Anthony Francis from runner-up Carl Rota.

Even more compelling in the ladies section, two players tied and the trophy was decided with a play-off. Reigning champion Janet Jacks defeated the 2016 champion Pat Townend to complete a fantastic finals day.

Have you read?

Scott McCarthy: Brighton defeat a cause for concern but we cannot be that poor again



Is Brighton v Manchester United on TV, what time is kick-off, what are the odds?



Confidence flowing as Worthing make perfect start