D & D complete memorable double

D & D Basketball Club men’s team ended their best season, having won the league, they progressed to the final of a cup competition where they met Brighton Cougars.

In a closely matched contest which went into overtime, D & D came out winners 95-92 to complete the double. MVP was awarded to Ian Marshall.

This has been a remarkable season for the junior club with the under-18 and under-16 teams winning the league.

The depth at D & D has been evident with a team reaching a semi-final in every age group in the BSX League. Hopes for the junior teams to reach the finals were dashed in closely fought competitive last four games but the cloud is proud of their achievements.

The inaugural season for the ladies’ team proved to be very much a development year and it is hoped that the team will build on their experiences this year.

For more information on the club email admin@danddbasketball.co.uk.