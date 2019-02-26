Crowdfunding bid for Lancing sail training vessel as Shoreham mooring falls through

Much progress has been made with the sail training vessel Supeta and 3rd/5th Lancing Sea Scout Group hopes to launch her in spring.

Many hours of work have been put into preparing the 45ft yacht, which was donated to the group for sail training and cruises.

A team of volunteers has been working on restoring Supeta and preparing it for the water

Read more: Sail training project ‘means so much’ for youth in Adur

Supeta is a slipper ketch made by Tyler Boat Company UK and is currently based at Sussex Yacht Club in Shoreham.

Tom Smith, Scout leader and project co-ordinator, said: “An incredible amount of work by both willing and press-ganged local volunteers of all ages has taken place. This is much more than ever envisaged but had to be done.

“Looks a little dirty on the outside, as not the weather to keep clean, although will need little done as many hours have been spent getting the hull polished. Mind you, the building site next door has not helped with concrete splattering and dust everywhere.”

The inside main cabin roof areas have all been plywood lined and are ready for the final carpet covering. The toilet and wash area had to be taken out and rebuilt but is almost complete.

Tom said: “The safety rail stanchions around the deck have all had their securing mountings reinforced. Safety is paramount and substantial modifications have been carried out.

“A small pesky leak when it rains is proving a nightmare to find but sniffer dogs have been employed.”

The electrics are due to be checked soon but the bigger issue is a permanent mooring.

Tom explained: “The original proposed mooring fell through and as a charity, we cannot really afford marina prices, so if anyone knows of one, temporary or permanent, please contact me.

“We are short of funds as some grant applications unfortunately did not come in, so we have created a crowdfunding support page to see if people and organisations will help. The page shows the work progressing.

“If you want to help our young people of the area learn new skills, personal reliance and not standing on street corners, we would really appreciate your help. The safety equipment alone comes to over £8,000.

Visit www.3rd5thlancingseascouts.org.uk/our-new-boat to see pictures of the work and for more information.

Visit mydonate.bt.com/charities/sailtrainingyacht-3rd5thlancingseascoutgroup to make a donation.

