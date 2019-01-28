Worthing United v Mile Oak in pictures

Craig Anderson struck twice while Jack Stenning, Joseph Hall, Adam Dine and substitute Karl Gillingham all netted in the thumping victory. Here's a selection of photographer Derek Martin's pictures from the match.
Mile Oak continued their impressive recent run of results with a crushing 6-0 success at SCFL Division 1 basement boys Worthing United.
