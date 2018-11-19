Worthing United boss Curtis Foster: 'I am delighted to be working back within senior level football, particularly at such an ambitious club'

Worthing United’s new manager Curtis Foster is delighted to be back in charge at senior level - and to be part of such an ambitious club.

The Mavericks announced Foster as the boss last week with chairman Bill Clifford saying: “We are delighted to announce Curtis’ appointment. He is young, enthusiastic and ambitious, with similar values and aims to our club.”

And Foster’s tenure kicked off with a 3-3 draw against Billingshurst on Saturday.

Foster, who was previously involved at Worthing and Southwick said: “I am delighted to be working back within senior level football, particularly at such an ambitious club.

“Myself, Bill and the committee have set short, medium and long term goals.

“The focus for now is to achieve safety comfortably and show progressive signs of structure both on and off the pitch ahead of next season.”

Foster is not planning any big changes at the club but said: “Between myself and my staff, we will assess the current playing squad in both training and games, along with the current u18’s before we make any changes to personnel.”