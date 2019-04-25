Worthing have 'plenty to be pleased and proud about' even if they fail in play-off push

Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood insists his side have 'plenty to be pleased and proud about' even if they fail to reach the Bostik League Premier Division play-offs.

The Rebels head into their final game of the season needing a win while also relying on Bishop’s Stortford and Folkestone Invicta to lose their respective games if they are to claim a place in this season’s play-offs.

Ahead of their crucial match against Merstham, Hinshelwood recognises the huge strides the club have made since finishing 16th last season.

He said: “It’s been a massive success. For our young group of players to be where they are with the financial restraints that we’re working to is a real success.

“I think everyone sees the kind of crowds that we get and assume that we’ve got a massive playing budget but it’s very much not the case.

“At the start of the season I said it’d be nice to finish as the top Sussex side in the league and we have done that. Hopefully three points will guarantee us the play-offs on Saturday.”

Rivals Bishop’s Stortford travel to fellow play-off contenders Carshalton Athletic, and Folkestone host Bognor Regis Town. Meanwhile, Saturday’s opponents Merstham could also leap into the play-offs with a win on the final day.

However, Hinshelwood won’t be keeping an eye on any other games.

He said: “It would be silly to. There’s no easy task in this league at all, let alone against a side like Merstham.

We’ve already been beaten by them twice this season, they’re a really good side and play nice football so for me it’s one hell of a tough ask just to win that game.”

Ricky Aguiar and Ross Edwards will both be available again after being rested on Saturday as Hinshelwood aims to have a fully fit squad at his disposal for Saturday’s crunch game.

He said: “We’re not going to do anything different, really, and I don’t think there should be any pressure on us.

“They’re a young group and we’ve not got the biggest budget in the world and we’re punching well above our weight as it so we’re just enjoying it.”

Worthing’s match against Merstham kicks off at 3pm this Saturday (April 27) at Woodside Road.