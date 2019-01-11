Why not give squash a go?

Looking for a new sport to try in 2019 or wanting to get back into squash?

Well juniors across the area can have some coaching sessions over the next two months.

Youngsters can attend the sessions at Littlehampton Badminton & Squash Club, no matter what their level.

Weekly sessions will be held on Thursdays from today until February, 14.

Players can just turn up at the cost of £2 per sessions and all equipment is provided.

Contact 01903 713217 or email littlehamptonbsc@gmail.com for more information.

