Whitty back at Mile Oak after managerial change

Anthony Whittington is back in charge of Mile Oak FC

The SCFL division one club - who are bottom of the table - said that following discussions between Kirwan, and chairman Phil Brotherton, Kirwan was no longer the Mile Oak FC first team manager.

They said: "With increasing work commitments and Oak’s current position in the table, the agreement was reached. We’re delighted to confirm that Tommy will be continuing with the club and be joining the playing squad. Having recently scored after coming on from the bench, he will be a useful goal threat for the side. There will be a short break for Tommy before being available for selection from November."

Kirwan said: “I want to say thank you .. I appreciate everyone’s efforts and support during my time as manager. I look forward to trying to help us get some points on the board as a player."

Secretary Karl Gillingham added: "On a personal note, as club secretary, I would like to thank Tommy for all his hard work. He has had the most difficult start to his time as a manager, inheriting a depleted squad during Covid-19 with the departure of several senior players with 100s of club appearances.

"Tommy has put in so much time and effort to get a squad out each week, and his willingness to stay on board speaks volumes about his character. I hope he has a great return to playing the game, for him and the club and know when the time is right he’ll be back in management in the future."

Whittington has agreed to become the club’s first team manager with immediate effect. Mile Oak said he'd bring vital experience to the position, given their current league position and added: "We wish ‘Whitty’ and the playing squad all the best for the remainder of the season."