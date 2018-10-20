Update on Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray will be 'sore for a while' after he was carried off in the 1-0 win away at Newcastle United.

The Albion striker was down for several minutes after a clash with Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez early in the game.

Fernandez went to head a ball near the halfway line but instead met the back of Murray’s head. Murray was given the all clear to travel back to Sussex with his teammates after a scan.

Manager Chris Hughton said: "Glenn is ok. He has been discharged from hospital. He was out.

"What will happen is that we will do the appropriate things this week. He has had everything he needed and everything is fine. He will be sore for a while.

“There was a fear he had swallowed his tongue only because of the reaction. We had no idea from where we were, we had no other detail. When you see the players distressed like they were it makes you more concerned.

“Glenn is from up here, he was planning to stay up anyway. We will do what is appropriate this week. There are always and regulations with regards to concussion."