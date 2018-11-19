'The players took on all the information we gave them well' - Worthing United's new boss after Billingshurst draw

Worthing United’s new boss Curtis Foster described his side’s 3-3 draw with Billingshurt as ‘good point’.

It took Callum Chalmers’ 83rd minute strike to secure point in the six-goal thriller. James McKernan gave the Marvericks a fifth minute lead before Nicholas Tilley equalised.

Toby Funnell made it 2-1 to the home side before Tilley got his second just before the break. Kai Bichard made it 3-2 before Chalmers scored the equaliser.

Foster said: “It did come across as a thriller, but not if you’re involved and watching goals swing in either end. There wasn’t a minute to relax.

“Personally I thought the players took on all the information we gave them well.

“Our shape and understanding was good. However, over the coming weeks, there will be a drastic improvement on our quality in and out of possession. Although we are taking things one step at a time.”

And Foster believes the players deserve credit for getting the point. He said: “It was a good point, against a dangerous attacking side. You shouldn’t expect to gain anything from a game you concede three in, so credit to the players for showing the character to earn a point.

“On reflection, Billingshurst were the better side over 90 minutes so we did well to earn a point. James McKernan and Joe Patching were tremendous, two young players keen to learn.

“We are all on the same page with regards to our standards, expectations and abilities. However, we are taking each game as it comes and won’t make any predictions or assumptions at this point.”

The Mavericks travel to Midhurst and Easebourne on Saturday and will be looking to put some distance between themselves and their opponents with just a point separating them.

Foster said: “Just like every team in the league on their day, a Midhurst side capable of beating anyone.

“We will set up to target three points in every game. We won’t be sitting on narrow defeats or draws.”

