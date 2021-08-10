Swindon Town swoop for Worthing star

Ricky Aguiar in Worthing action against Cray / Picture: Stephen Goodger

The 20-year-old joined the Mackerel Men in 2018 and made an instant impact, scoring his first goal in a 2-0 win over Harlow Town in August that year and going on to to play more than 40 times in his first season of senior football.

The midfielder went on to win both the Manager’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards in 2018/19, before retaining Manager’s Player once again in 2019/20.

Worthing said: "He has played with a maturity beyond his years, earning a reputation for his pinpoint passing and tendency to score long-range stunners, attributes that have attracting a number of league scouts to the Crucial Environmental Stadium in recent seasons."

Aguiar played a total of 95 games for Worthing, scoring 15 goals in the process. He will now join up with the League Two outfit ahead of the 2021/22 season, having also been on trial at Wycombe Wanderers during the summer.

He is the latest in a long line of players to get a chance with a Football League club after impressing at Woodside Road.