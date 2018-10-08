Storrington v Mile Oak picture gallery

Storrington ran out 2-0 winners against Mile Oak in Division 1 of the Southern Combination League on Saturday.

First half goals from Kelvin Lucas and Owen Cave took the Swans to victory and moved them up to eighth in the table.

Action from Storrington's match with Mile Oak. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Click on the video above to view Stephen Goodger's pictures from the game.

