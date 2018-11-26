Steyning Town beat Bexhill United to go top ahead of their FA Vase encounter

Steyning Town got a confidence booster going into next Saturday's FA Vase trip to Bearsted.

Gerry Murphy's men set up the trip to Kent with a brilliant 1-0 away to Bexhill United to go top of the division. Mayckol Sabino’s 10th minute goal was enough to secure the win.

Murphy said: “It was a good result yesterday against a very good team.

“They are well organised and full of confidence. It was just a shame the game was decided by a mistake.

“Both teams looked to play and both defences played well. Chances were in short supply for both teams but the second half for us we had to stand firm as they really looked for the equaliser.

“My team know if you dont work hard you dont play which has created a good team ethic and no one player takes the credit for winning games.”

And before Bearsted they host Seaford Town on Tuesday night but Murphy’s men will not be resting on their laurels. He said: “Of course we are delighted to be top but in this league anyone can put in a strong performance on the day so we wont be taking on any team without the utmost respect.”

SEE ALSO Steyning Town progress in the FA Vase with hard-fought victory | Steyning Town reach FA Vase third round with victory over Banstead | Find out who Steyning Town have drawn in the FA Vase third round after their heroics against Banstead