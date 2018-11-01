Steyning hope for big turnout in FA Vase tie

Steyning were dumped out of the Sussex RUR Charity Cup in their final action before a massive FA Vase tie on Saturday.

Town slipped to a 3-0 third round defeat at division-higher SCFL Premier Division Chichester City on Tuesday but their attention quickly turns to the FA Vase.

Steyning entertain league-above Combined Counties League Premier Division Banstead Athletic as they look to seal a spot in round three of the national competition.

Gerry Murphy’s men reached the second round after overcoming Walton & Hersham last month.

A crowd of 278 were at The Shooting Field to see Steyning come through that day and Murphy is hopeful of a similar turnout on Saturday.

He said: “We are really excited about our game against Banstead in the FA Vase, we’re hopeful of a big turnout from our fans.”

Dave Herbert, Ellis Martin and Scott Jones struck in the space of five minutes inside the first 20 minutes to fire City to a comfortable RUR Cup triumph over Steyning.

Murphy added: “We lost against a very good Chichester side.

“We battled hard to the end without really threatening their goal but a good work out for our boys.”

