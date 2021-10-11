Seven Sussex teams discover FA Trophy opponents

Seven Sussex sides are in the 3QR of the FA Trophy

There are home ties for three teams, away trips for four.

Matches are due to take place on Saturday, October 30, and winners in this round pick up a neat £2,450, with losers taking £625 each.

Here are the ties for Sussex' s teams:

Bishop’s Stortford v Lewes

Hastings United v Felixstowe & Walton United

Horsham v Carshalton Athletic

Chipstead v Whitehawk

Chertsey Town v Worthing

Bognor Regis Town v Waltham Abbey

Canvey Island v Burgess Hill Town

* Eastbourne Borough of National South will enter at a later stage.