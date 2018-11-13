Lancing Football Club up for top award - and you can help them win it

Lancing Football Club has been shortlisted for the prestigious ‘Everyone Active Club of the Year’ Award at the 2018 Sussex Sports Awards and it is down to the public to decide their fate.

This is the only category to be decided by the public vote and event organisers, Active Sussex, are calling on those wishing to cast their vote to do so before the deadline on the night of the event itself – November 23rd.

The ‘Everyone Active Club of the Year’ category is the only one to be decided by the public, and it is just the third year when the deadline has been extended to the event itself, leading to much excitement and anticipation on the night – particularly as votes remain open for a period of the event before the winner is announced. To cast your vote please visit:https://www.activesussex.org/club-of-the-year/

Lancing Football Club has reached Charter Standard this year following the successful merger between the senior team and the youth side, and now run 17 separate teams. The senior men’s team progressed further in the FA Cup than they have done for 12 years, whilst the youth and junior sides are also performing well on the pitch. A new ladies’ team has also been formed and has just embarked on their debut season.

The club has paid for coaching courses with the FA for many of their coaches to continue their education in football, which is passed on to their players who number well over 250. In addition, the have also paid for a disabled member of the community to take their Level 1 coaching badge as part of their commitment to inclusion and diversity.

The club’s commitment to their community goes further still; with fundraising taking place for SASBAH and CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) which has raised has over £1,000. This is part of their ‘You’re Not In This Alone’ campaign which aims to support good mental health, offering free entry to matches for anybody that can benefit from being part of the Lancing football family.

Sadie Mason MBE, Active Sussex CEO, said: “Ever since we extended the deadline of this category to be decided on the night itself, there has been an extra buzz about the place as all three nominees eagerly await the decision. We have three outstanding finalists this year and it is safe to say that this year was the hardest round of nominations that we have ever had to judge. I’m actually quite pleased that I don’t have to choose from three wonderful finalists for the Everyone Active Club of the Year Award! All three clubs have done so much for their local communities, so it is incredibly satisfying to give these communities the power to vote for their clubs.”

Believe: Achieve is the theme for the 2018 Sussex Sports Awards which is to be held at The Grand Hotel on Friday November 23rd - this year has also seen a record number of nominations from across the county.