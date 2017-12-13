Lancing cup defeat leaves Sharman 'embarrassed'

John Sharman was left humiliated as Lancing Football Club were dumped out of the Sussex RUR Cup last night.

Striker Lee Robinson and Wilfried Grimaud both bagged four goals, Kyle Woolven struck twice with Seb Saunders and James Rhodes also on the scoresheet to send Lancers to a heavy 12-0 quarter-final defeat at fellow Southern Combination League Premier Division side Newhaven.

Sharman was embarrassed to be a part of the match and said: “I take some responsibility for the defeat, maybe I set the team up the wrong way.

“We were shocking first half and not a lot better in the second. We could not pass the ball ten or 15 yards, it was just an awful night to be a part of.”

Defeat was a sixth in a row for Lancers, who are now without a win in any of their past seven matches.

Crawley Down Gatwick go to Culver Road in the league on Saturday and Sharman expects a response. He said: “I want to see some fight to put this terrible result behind us.”

LANCING: D’Cruz; Donaldson, Bygraves, Sharman, Marsh; Dramis, Spinks, Williamson, Goldson, L.Finney; Adams. Subs: Stuart (D’Cruz), Sibanda (Adams), Clayman, Tredrea.