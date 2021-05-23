Lancing beat Loxwood to lift SCFL Premier Shield - picture special
It was already a great week for Lancing after they were promoted from the SCFL to the Isthmian League - now they have ended their Southern Combination stay with silverware by beating Loxwood on penalties to claim the Premier Division Shield.
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 11:45 am
Updated
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 11:48 am
The sides drew 1-1 in the final at Steyning's Shooting Field before a dramatic penalty shootout was settled by Lancers keeper Mitch Bromage saving a spot kick and then scoring one. See pictures from the big occasion by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked - and don't miss this week's Worthing Herald and West Sussex County Times for reports and pictures.
Page 1 of 8