Fresh start for Lancing United as Souter is named chairman

Glenn Souter took over as Lancing United Football Club chairman last night.

The 40-year-old was appointed to the vacant position following a committee meeting.

It has been a turbulent few weeks for all involved at the club but newly-appointed Souter is hoping brighter times are ahead.

Former chairman Ron George stood down from his position after a 55-year association with United earlier this month and the club then withdrew their first team from the Southern Combination League.

United, who ran two sides up until earlier this month, now just have one team - who play in the Brighton, Worthing and District League.

A director previously, Souter will now make the step up to become chairman of United.

Souter dealt with the SCFL as the club withdrew their team from the league and said: “I’m really looking to getting started and moving things forward with this club.

“The past month or so have not been ideal but I’m hoping this will be a fresh start now.

“I’ve got plenty of ideas and plans of what I want to do at this club.

“We’ve still got an adult team and the colts section, which we set up just two years ago, is thriving.

“There’s plenty going on and a lot more I want to do now I’m chairman.”

Souter intends to continue playing for United’s senior team.

The newly-appointed chairman has appeared for them over the course of this season and hopes to carry on doing so.

He said: “I’m going to continue playing for our senior team, helping manager Leigh Huffer with matchday duties as well.

“Myself and Joby (Pannell; vice-chairman) will help Leigh as much as we can.”

Souter says there are plans to launch another senior team in time for next season, while they will look to further grow the current flourishing youth set-up.

Lancing United Colts have ten teams running at present, with another two set to be added next season.

Souter said: “Youth is something I’m definitely looking to grow over the next few seasons. We only started a youth set-up two seasons ago and now we’ve got ten teams. At this moment we’ve got teams from under-seven through to under-13s but we’ll be running an under-six side next season as well.

“The hope is to have a second senior team up and running once again next season.

“We’ll look to run that in the Brighton, Worthing and District League - looking at ways we can do that. There’s a lot to be done at this club, I’d like to continue to make improvements to the Croshaw Ground. It’s going to be busy but I’m looking forward to getting started.”