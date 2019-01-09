Foster's pleasant Shoreham surprise

Curtis Foster has been surprised at how quickly his Shoreham squad have adapted to life under him.

The newly-appointed Mussels manager, who took charge on Christmas Eve, remains unbeaten after two matches in the role.

Shoreham served up a very impressive 1-0 success away to SCFL Premier Division title-chasers Horsham YMCA on Saturday before Tuesday’s goalless draw with AFC Uckfield Town at Middle Road. And Foster has been delighted with his start to life at Mussels.

Not only are the club still undefeated under the former Southwick, Worthing United and Worthing Ladies chief, they’ve also yet to concede a goal since his arrival.

A satisfied Foster said: “I have been surprised with how quickly the group as a whole have picked up the information we have tried to put across.

“Everyone seems like they are on the same page and heading in the same direction. As always we will regroup and focus turns to our next game.

“The aim across the board is just to build as much momentum as possible. Whatever happens then is down to us and our ability as a group.”

Shoreham are without a game this weekend and host Pagham on January 19.

