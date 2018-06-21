Excitement building ahead of new Mile Oak era

Mile Oak Football Club are working hard to ensure the next few years will live long in the memory.

Oak were rocked last month when manager Ben Shoulders left the club for rivals Southwick but they were quick to reappoint Anthony Whittington as boss.

Whittington was in charge for 14 years during his previous spell and is the man tasked with steadying the ship.

Plenty has been going on over the close season and chairman Phil Brotherton is excited by what could be achieved at the club.

Remedial works have been progressed since the end of last season and facilities are being further improved.

Oak are launching an under-23s team for the upcoming campaign to go along with the first, reserves, under-18 and veterans’ sides run by the club.

With the return for pre-season now drawing closer, chairman Brotherton cannot wait for the new season to start.

He said: “It is a new era for the club, there is a lot of positivity and enthusiasm across the whole of Mile Oak FC, The dedication and loyalty of longstanding members and the new ones that we have welcomed, is taking us forward at a remarkable pace and we are very much looking forward to the season ahead. I have a great feeling about it, everything is falling into place.”

Warren Venour has been named manager of Mile Oak’s new under-23 team, who will play in the Southern Combination League section next season.

Venour will be assisted by experienced youth coach Darron James for the upcoming season.

The pair have worked together previously and manager Venour said: “Darron previously assisted me when I was

manager for the under-18s so to have him back on board is fantastic. Not just for me personally but

also the players who have the utmost respect for him and his coaching skills."

Pre-season training sessions are planned for Tuesday (June 26) and Wednesday (June 27) (both 6.30pm-8pm) at Mile Oak Recreation Ground.

This provides an opportunity for anyone interested in joining the first team, reserves, veterans and under-23 teams to attend a training session and see how things go from there.