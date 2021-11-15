Eastbourne Borough and Worthing discover FA Trophy opponents
National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough enter the FA Trophy at its next stage - and the Sports are joined in the second round proper by Isthmian Premier side Worthing.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 1:48 pm
Borough will entertain Tiverton Town of the Southern League Premier Division South.
The Mackerel Men, meanwhile, who beat Southern League high-flyers Hayes & Yeading United in the last round, will welcome National League South outfit Dorking Wanderers.
Ties to take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 27. Winning clubs receive £3,750. Losing sides get £1,000.