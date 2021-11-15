Eastbourne Borough and Worthing discover FA Trophy opponents

TOWIE star James Argent and EastEnders' Dean Gaffney among celebrities involved in Sussex charity football match

Former England star and Sussex favourite appointed new academy director at Hove

The building that stood at the heart of Worthing

Worthing knock high-flying Hayes and Yeading out of FA Trophy

From Shoreham to New York via Wyoming - Lauren's amazing football journey

Shoreham draw - Mile Oak draw - Wick draw... did anybody win?

Brighton's rising tennis star Sonay Kartal - with staggering Emma Raducanu head to head record - takes Pro League title

Shoreham FC in mourning: Ralph was much more than just a chairman

Ties to take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 27. Winning clubs receive £3,750. Losing sides get £1,000.

Borough will entertain Tiverton Town of the Southern League Premier Division South.