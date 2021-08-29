Depleted Worthing United take point from Godalming trip
Worthng United are sixth in division one of the Southern Combination first division after an injury-hit side claimed a 1-1 draw at league new boys Godalming.
Manager Danny Wood said: "We travelled to Godalming with a bare squad due to injuries that have sidelined seven first team players and handed a debut to under-18 goalkeeper Sam Waller.
"We had a really good 20-minute spell in the first half where Joe Patching was causing a lot of trouble and he was fouled for the penalty with Dan Hills dispatching it.
"In the second half, although we wanted to get a second we were under a lot of pressure and with two minutes of injury time left we thought we were getting all three points until an error of judgment awarded the home side a penalty in the 93rd minute.
"Waller made a fantastic penalty save and pushed to the side but none of our lads switched on and the resulting cross was scored. I'm happy with a point away from home but gutting that we should have taken all three."
The Mavericks make the trip to Hailsham on Monday.