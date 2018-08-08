Dalehouse double fires Shoreham to first win

Striker Andrew Dalehouse scored at the double as Shoreham Football Club secured a first Southern Combination League Premier Division win of the season last night.

As well as two from Dalehouse, Harvey Dunk and Stefan Joseph – his first for the club – also found the net in a thrilling 4-2 success at Loxwood.

Mussels had to do it the hard way, coming from behind early on before the home side levelled minutes before the break to make it 2-2 at the interval.

Determined to bag a first victory of the season, Dalehouse and Joseph struck after the restart to wrap up all three points.

Mussels boss Sammy Donnelly wants his team to build from the win and said: “It was an entertaining game for the neutral and we were pleased to come out on top.

“They were a good, young side and we did not have things all our own way. We went behind early, then they levelled through a wonderful goal. We stuck at it, finally coming through in the second half. You always want to get off the mark as quickly as possible and we’re pleased to have done that now.”

Harry Williams found the net after 12 minutes to put the home side ahead.

Frontman Dalehouse got his first Mussels goal less than a minute later to level things up. The turnaround was then complete with Dunk making it 2-1 after 22 minutes.

Ex-Worthing midfielder Matt Hards thundered home a ferocious strike minutes before the break to cap an entertaining first half.

Shoreham were not to be denied and Dalehouse fired the visitors back ahead seven minutes after the restart.

Forward Joseph then got off the mark in Shoreham colours 25 minutes from time to wrap up a 4-2 victory.

Mussels make the trip to league rivals Broadbridge Heath for a FA Cup extra preliminary round tie on Saturday.

SHOREHAM v Loxwood: Broadbent; Firmin, Dunk, Tuck, MclLennan; Myers, Rhodie, Thasarthar; Joseph, Dalehouse, Bichard. Subs: McCormick (Bichard, 75), Usherwood (Joseph, 80), Kirk-Patrick (Firmin, 85), G.Donnelly.

