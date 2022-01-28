Bromley and former Leyton Orient striker joins Bognor
Bognor boss Jack Pearce has moved to bolster the club's firepower by snapping up young Bromley striker Finlay Lovatt on an initial one-month loan switch.
Pearce, along with coach Robbie Blake, is confident the paperwork will be in place for the former Leyton Orient frontman to be included in the travelling squad for the Isthmian premier division game at Wingate & Finchley on Saturday.
The long-serving Rocks manager made his move for Lovatt, 19, after speaking of his desire to make changes to his team after a disappointing 3-1 reverse at Bishop's Stortford on Tuesday.
Lovatt arrived at the National League outfit from the Os and signed as a first year professional ahead of this season. Spending the majority of the season in the U23s set-up, he picked up a goal scoring habit at the club and even netted four in one game against Corinthian Reserves.
After continuing to impress, he was given the nod by Bromley gaffer Andy Woodman and came on as a sub in a 3-0 defeat at Rotherham United in the FA Cup. He then made two further appearances in the FA Trophy and scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win at Dover Athletic.
Lovatt is tipped for a bright future and said by one observer to be "an intelligent player who enjoys scoring and creating goals. He is technically good and has clever movement to find space and link the play -- he has a bright future ahead".