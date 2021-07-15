Brighton & Hove Albion keeper heads for Walsall
Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth is joining League Two Walsall on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old spent last season with Albion’s Under-23s, having been on loan at Worthing for part of the 2019/20 campaign, when he earned rave reviews.
Albion’s under-23 coach Andrew Crofts said, “This is an excellent opportunity for Carl to take his chance at an EFL club, having gained good experience both at Worthing and with our under-23s.
“He has had a good grounding here, had a great year last year and certainly impressed for the under-23s. This is an exciting move for Carl – and we look forward to seeing how he progresses over the season.”
Rushworth, who signed for Albion from Halifax Town in January 2019, joins the Saddlers having won Albion’s Young Player of the Year for the 2020/21 season.