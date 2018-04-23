Baldock to step down as Upper Beeding boss

Upper Beeding Football Club boss Josh Baldock is to step down from his position at the end of the season.

Baldock, whose managed the club for the past five season, made his players aware of his decision prior to Saturday’s 2-0 Southern Combination League Division 2 defeat at Worthing Town.

Upper Beeding were granted promotion to the SCFL back in 2015 and Baldock has guided the team to seventh and fifth-placed finishes in Division 2 in the previous two campaigns.

With the achievements of the past few seasons have filling Baldock with pride.

He said: “What I tell the players will be done in-house but I am just proud of what we achieved, the club is in a much better place now than it was when I took over five years ago. We are in the County League - which we weren’t - we have an under-18’s set-up - which we didn’t have - and a good reserve side.

“All-in-all I’m just proud of everything we have achieved as a club and the support I’ve received has been excellent. The chairman has backed me all the way.”

Baldock revealed personal reasons are behind his departure.

The Upper Beeding boss believes a year away from football is his best option.

He added: “It’s (the departure) to do with my personal life to be honest, there’s been a change of circumstance and I just can’t commit going forward to what you need to do to run a club at this level.

“It’s nothing more sinister than that, it’s purely just a change in my personal life.

“Initially I said I would do what I can and help out when I can but my biggest issue will be not being available every Saturday from now. When I can be around I’ll help out.”

Despite Baldock making the decision to step down, he has not ruled out the possibility of returning to management after his proposed break.

“For me it’s a year out to sort of refresh a little bit and we’ll look at going again maybe in a year or so. I’ll see what offers are on the table.

“Do I want to go back and manage again? Yes, 100 per cent. For now I’ve got to just settle down a bit first.”

Upper Beeding host Westfield in their penultimate SCFL Division 2 game of the season on Thursday at Steyning FC's Shooting Field home (7.30pm).