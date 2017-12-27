Back-to-back defeats sees Mussels fall further adrift

Shoreham Football Club’s tough time in their first-ever season at Bostik League South standard has worsened over Christmas.

Basement boys Mussels were beaten 3-1 at home by Carshalton Athletic on Saturday before a heavy 7-0 defeat came against Cray Wanderers on Boxing Day.

Mussels centre-half Odofin O'Niel was shown a straight red card in Saturday's home defeat to Carshalton Athletic. Picture by David Jeffery

Shoreham, who were handed a six-point deduction earlier in the campaign, now find themselves 12 points adrift of place-above Ashford United and safety – after they were 3-1 home victors over Sittingbourne on Tuesday.

But Mussels boss Sammy Donnelly is keeping the faith.

He said: “We started well against Carshalton but then lost our way. I think Cray will go on and win this league, many teams will go to them and struggle. It’s been a real uphill struggle since I was appointed as manager. I’m trying to blood some young talent, whilst trying to get results.

“If I was a Football League manager I probably would be out of a job, so much has happened this season and all we can do is continue working hard. I’ve said all along this league is unforgiving, I’m not looking for sympathy, we have to keep going.”

Mussels end 2017 with a massive league trip to second-from-bottom Ashford on Saturday.

Shoreham - whose last Bostik League South victory came in the reverse fixture back in October - will be hoping to claw some of the 12-point gap currently between themselves and Ashford.

And manager Donnelly feels there would be no better way to end the year then with a much-needed win.

He added: "It's another tough game away from home. No game is easy in this league, we'll go there and give it everything.

"We've tended to perform well for spells in matches but no put in performances for the 90 minutes. Let's hope we play well and get the win over Ashford heading into the new year."